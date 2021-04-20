Where are you going?
Thirty Acres

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA
Website
| +1 201-435-3100
Inventive Fine Dining with a Low-Key Vibe

At just over a year old, Thirty Acres is a relative newcomer on the Jersey City food scene, but it's putting the city on the epicurist's map. Run by husband and wife team Kevin and Alex Pemoulie (Kevin served five years as chef for NYC's notable Momofuku Noodlebar), the tiny 32-seater churns out big flavor—with funky twists on classic dishes like cappalletti and sea scallops for dinner and duck fat potatoes for brunch.

Arrive early and prepare for lines. You may have to wait, but it's worth it.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

