Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Thip Khao Restaurant

3462 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Website
| +1 202-387-5426

More info

Fri - Sun 12pm - 3pm
Sun, Mon, Wed, Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Thip Khao

Chef Seng Luangrath is spearheading America’s Laotian Food Movement and true to its mission, her restaurant Thip Khao is a sensory adventure that packs the heat and the funk. Order any dish with descriptors like “fermented,” “herbal” or “sour” to get out of your culinary comfort zone. Fried pig ears with tamarind salt are a “Jungle Menu” favorite as is the green papaya salad, which comes untempered with an “extremely spicy” warning. Showcase the level of risk that you’re willing to take with your choice of meat for the laab; a minced meat salad of herbs and vegetables that is widely recognized as Laos’s national dish. More risk adverse? Go for the chicken. A risk taker? Try alligator. No matter the dishes that make up your family-style meal, sticky rice is a staple meant to accompany each bite. Make sure to order extra as it helps calm the spice but no matter how much you have, it won’t keep your tongue from tingling even after you leave, salivating for more.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020