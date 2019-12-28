Thip Khao Restaurant

Thip Khao
Chef Seng Luangrath is spearheading America’s Laotian Food Movement and true to its mission, her restaurant Thip Khao is a sensory adventure that packs the heat and the funk. Order any dish with descriptors like “fermented,” “herbal” or “sour” to get out of your culinary comfort zone. Fried pig ears with tamarind salt are a “Jungle Menu” favorite as is the green papaya salad, which comes untempered with an “extremely spicy” warning. Showcase the level of risk that you’re willing to take with your choice of meat for the laab; a minced meat salad of herbs and vegetables that is widely recognized as Laos’s national dish. More risk adverse? Go for the chicken. A risk taker? Try alligator. No matter the dishes that make up your family-style meal, sticky rice is a staple meant to accompany each bite. Make sure to order extra as it helps calm the spice but no matter how much you have, it won’t keep your tongue from tingling even after you leave, salivating for more.