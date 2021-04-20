Afternoon Tea at the Things I Love
Things I Love restaurant is a gem of a stop in Tulbagh, South Africa. The front of the establishment is a small but charming deli/grocery and gift shop. In the back, one of the most delightful restaurants I have encountered on my travels around the Western Cape. On particularly balmy afternoons, the ceiling fans will whir gently as the soothing tunes of Glenn Miller and Billie Holiday play faintly in the background. It's the perfect spot to relax with a cup of tea and take in the bygone era atmosphere.