Therme Bad Blumau
Bad Blumau 100, 8283 Bad Blumau, Austria
| +43 3383 51000
Photo courtesy of Rogner Bad Blumau
Hot Springs Lodgings: Rogner Bad Blumau in Styria, AustriaEcologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund.
Rogner Bad Blumau, 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from $187 per person, including two meals. This appeared in the December/January 2010 issue.