Therme Bad Blumau

Bad Blumau 100, 8283 Bad Blumau, Austria
| +43 3383 51000
Hot Springs Lodgings: Rogner Bad Blumau in Styria, Austria

Hot Springs Lodgings: Rogner Bad Blumau in Styria, Austria

Ecologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund.

Rogner Bad Blumau, 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from $187 per person, including two meals. This appeared in the December/January 2010 issue.
By Lisa Katayama , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
