Therme Bad Blumau

Hot Springs Lodgings: Rogner Bad Blumau in Styria, Austria

Ecologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund. Rogner Bad Blumau , 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from $187 per person, including two meals. This appeared in the December/January 2010 issue.