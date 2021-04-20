Theodore Roosevelt Island
Theodore Roosevelt Island is an 88-acre forested oasis in the middle of the Potomac River, just outside the chaos of the city. It couldn’t be a more fitting homage to our nation’s “conservationist president,” who, among other efforts to protect our land, created the National Park System in 1933. Quite moving and insightful are his quotes engraved in four large granite stones about Nature, Youth, Manhood, and The State. Ponder their relevance while strolling a series of paved and dirt trails that crisscross and circle the island. In the spirit of one of Roosevelt’s favorite pastimes—birding—keep an eye (and ear) out for woodpeckers, herons, and more.