Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Theodore Roosevelt Island

Washington, DC 20037, USA
Website
| +1 703-289-2500
Theodore Roosevelt Island Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Theodore Roosevelt Island

Theodore Roosevelt Island is an 88-acre forested oasis in the middle of the Potomac River, just outside the chaos of the city. It couldn’t be a more fitting homage to our nation’s “conservationist president,” who, among other efforts to protect our land, created the National Park System in 1933. Quite moving and insightful are his quotes engraved in four large granite stones about Nature, Youth, Manhood, and The State. Ponder their relevance while strolling a series of paved and dirt trails that crisscross and circle the island. In the spirit of one of Roosevelt’s favorite pastimes—birding—keep an eye (and ear) out for woodpeckers, herons, and more.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points