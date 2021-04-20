Where are you going?
Theo Chocolate Inc

3400 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Website
| +1 206-632-5100
More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Chocolate Factory Tour!

Theo Chocolate is completely melt-in-your-mouth delicious, plus all organic and fair trade. They also create really unique flavors. I loved shopping around at the store after the factory tour, picking out some confections to take home, and sampling chocolate bars. (We got plenty of samples on the tour as well, in case you are wondering!)
By Elizabeth Blanton

Anina Middleton
almost 7 years ago

Theo Chocolate Factory

I think this photo says enough. We decided to take the tour of the Theo Chocolate factory and what an excellent decision that was! Our tour guide, who was awesome, took us around the whole factory, fed us chocolate, and I actually learned quite a bit about chocolate!

