Theo Chocolate Inc
3400 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
| +1 206-632-5100
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Chocolate Factory Tour!Theo Chocolate is completely melt-in-your-mouth delicious, plus all organic and fair trade. They also create really unique flavors. I loved shopping around at the store after the factory tour, picking out some confections to take home, and sampling chocolate bars. (We got plenty of samples on the tour as well, in case you are wondering!)
almost 7 years ago
Theo Chocolate Factory
I think this photo says enough. We decided to take the tour of the Theo Chocolate factory and what an excellent decision that was! Our tour guide, who was awesome, took us around the whole factory, fed us chocolate, and I actually learned quite a bit about chocolate!