Theatre B
Founded in 2003 by a small group of self-described “displaced professionals,” Theatre B has since grown to an ensemble of 11 artists, all committed to intimate, transformative storytelling. Working with both experienced and emerging artists, the group puts on shows that encourage civic conversation, helping to foster a healthy cultural community in the process. Past performances have included everything from a collaboration with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to readings of plays in development by artists at all stages of their careers. Make a stop at this small-town theater on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota and you’re sure to leave with some big ideas—or at least a few new talking points.