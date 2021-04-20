Theatercaféen
24 Stortingsgata
| +47 22 82 40 50
Photo courtesy of Oslo Museum/ Leif Ørnelund
More info
Sun 3pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm
A Metropolitan Meal at TheatercaféenKnown in business circles as a good place to ‘see and be seen’, this grande dame of luxury food destinations is set in stately Hotel Continental, smack-dab in the middle of central Oslo.
At Theatercaféen, Afternoon Tea is served every Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. They specialize in open-faced sandwiches and have buffets full of the stuff (shrimp sandwich is highly recommended!), along with cake and pastries. Warm lunches also available, as well as dinner reservations.