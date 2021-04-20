Where are you going?
Theatercaféen

24 Stortingsgata
Website
| +47 22 82 40 50
A Metropolitan Meal at Theatercaféen Oslo Norway

Sun 3pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm

Known in business circles as a good place to ‘see and be seen’, this grande dame of luxury food destinations is set in stately Hotel Continental, smack-dab in the middle of central Oslo.

At Theatercaféen, Afternoon Tea is served every Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. They specialize in open-faced sandwiches and have buffets full of the stuff (shrimp sandwich is highly recommended!), along with cake and pastries. Warm lunches also available, as well as dinner reservations.
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

