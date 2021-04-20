Thean Hou Temple Lebuh Muntri, George Town, 10450 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia

Lost The island of Penang is an interesting place. It has been a boiling pot of culture and religion for centuries due to its geographical location. This island has been a major port for a long time and it has seen an its cultural identity shift after the arrival of slave traders and merchants in the past. Malays, Chinese and Indians all inhabit this island today and have coexisted in peace for a number of years.



This is the type of place where you will see mosques sitting across the street from a Hindu temple, with a Chinese clan house next door. Getting lost on Penang is easy but you are never far from something of interest. While looking for sights one day I stumbled across the Hainan Temple (above). I sat and watched the patrons pay homage and was entranced by the temple's atmosphere - chanting, incense burning and prayers being read aloud.



If you are on Love Lane (a famous street in Georgetown) walk NE until you can go left on Jalan Muntri (street) walk straight for about half a mile and the Hainan Temple will be on your left. If you continue to walk straight and take a right on Lebuh Leith the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion (another famous sight in Georgetown) will be a couple hundred feet further on the left.