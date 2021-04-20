Theam's House
No.25, Phum Veal, Khum Kokchak, Siem Reap Angkor, Cambodia
Photo by Dani Vernon
Theam’s House in Siem Reap, Cambodia
At Theam’s House, the new Siem Reap gallery owned by artist Lim Muy Theam, visitors can watch apprentices mold and paint clay animal figures. Theam, who previously ran Artisans d’Angkor, which supported traditions such as weaving and woodwork, now helps craftspeople make products with a contemporary aesthetic. “This way I can show Khmer farmer-artisans that people are still interested in their skills,” he says.
85/(0) 501-271-2039. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.