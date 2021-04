Thea 2050-2098 4th Street

Thea - Curated European Styles on Fourth Street There are plenty of great clothing stores on Berkeley's Fourth Street shopping area and the newest addition, Thea fits right in. A lovely curated collection of unique clothing and accessory items, the shop has something for everyone. The stylish owner whose shop is her namesake is all to happy to offer assistance in selecting the perfect piece to complete an outfit or share as a gift.