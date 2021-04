The Zetter Townhouse Clerkenwell

The Zetter Townhouse

In many ways, the Zetter Townhouse is the quintessential British hotel: quiet and unobtrusive from the outside, playful and witty within. Its exterior is the picture of buttoned-up gentility, a handsome Georgian townhouse at the far end of St John’s Square in London ’s low-key Clerkenwell neighborhood. Step inside, however, and you’re transported to the imagined world of Aunt Wilhelmina, an eccentric old dame from the 18th century, who modern-day designer Russell Sage used as his inspiration to create the fanciful space that greets you. Aunt Wilhelmina clearly had a thing for taxidermy, because stuffed animals are found in every corner—including a kangaroo sporting boxing gloves, and a quizzical cockatoo poised above the fireplace in the main lounge. This space forms the heart of the hotel—a rich room of deep reds and damask wallpapers. It’s lavished in crystal chandeliers, reclaimed furniture, and mismatched art pieces, which climb up the walls in a wonderfully haphazard fashion. By day, the lounge serves a country-style farmhouse breakfast. By night, it becomes a lively cocktail bar, where heritage concoctions such as the gin-based Hope Gimlet hark back to Aunt Wilhelmina’s day. Drink it all in, then head upstairs to one of 13 equally imaginative rooms, many with views of the cobblestone square in front.