The Yogurt Shop [CLOSED] 23 Lime Tree Bay Ave, Cayman Islands

Refreshing Smoothies After a walk along Seven Mile Beach, treat yourself at the Yogurt Shop. Located in a little shopping plaza, Governors Square, this is the spot for a refreshing smoothie or frozen yogurt (hand-scooped or soft serve). Pop in between 5 and 6 pm on any Friday for a happy hour smoothie.