The Yellowstone Grill 404 Scott St W

Pet the Sleeping Grizzly If you're en route to Yellowstone via Gardiner, chances are that you'll zip past the Yellowstone Grill's cute little patio, and wonder to yourself when you'll see another like it - after several long hours in the car, you'll wish you had stopped for a drink, a bite to eat, and a selfie with the sleeping grizzly.



The Yellowstone Grill's Western Breakfast is delicious, and perfect prep for a long day in the park.