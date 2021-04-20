The Yeatman Hotel Rua do Choupelo, 4400-088 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Feast Your Eyes on Porto A UNESCO World Heritage area, Porto's historic Beaux Arts buildings, Baroque churches, and faded tiles create a dreamily lived-in city, rich with character.



Consider staying in the small town of Gaia, directly across the Duoro River. It is quieter, less touristy, and provides the most stunning view of Porto. The 20-30 minute walk is peaceful and scenic.



The place to stay in Gaia is The Yeatman, a luxurious, wine-themed hotel high on a hill - each of the 82 rooms has a balcony delivering stunning views across the river to Porto.



I was impressed by the thoughtfulness of The Yeatman's concept and design, which celebrates the heritage of Porto's roots in wine production. Each of the 82 rooms represents one of the Yeatman's wine partners, so you'll find varied rich colors and themes throughout the hotel. The restaurant doesn't have a wine menu - it has a wine BOOK, with 1,200 carefully-selected wines. The Caudalie spa uses products with grape-skin extracts.



The Yeatman is ideal for a relaxing, indulgent getaway. For kids, there are two panoramic infinity pools. Adults can pamper themselves in the spa, tour the walk-through wine cellar, enjoy drinks on the outdoor terrace, and feast in the Michelin Star restaurant. And the bed is the most comfortable one in which I've ever slept. All with unobstructed views of Porto - take a deep breath, let the wine go to your head, enjoy!

