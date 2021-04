The Wurst Sausage Grill & Beer Garden in Healdsburg

Forget Chicago or New York the best dog in the world maybe from the Motor City...but you can get it in Healdsburg. That's right, Detroit native Charles Bell moved his successful The Wurst restaurant to sunny California, wine country and has been rocking it every since with fresh sausage with or without the works, great sides like sweet potato fries and cold beers. When you are done with all your fancy wine country food and you need something to really satisfy your hunger, head to The Wurst...I did!