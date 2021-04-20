Where are you going?
The Wright

1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
| +1 212-427-5690
Refined Eatery at the Guggenheim New York

Sat, Sun 11am - 3:30pm
Mon - Wed, Fri 11:30am - 3:30pm

Refined Eatery at the Guggenheim

If you are looking for a dressy spot for brunch with your parents while museum hopping uptown, consider The Wright at the Guggenheim Museum.

Named after architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed the iconic swooping curves of the Guggenheim, The Wright also has a focus on high design. In fact, it won a James Beard Award for restaurant design for its stark white space with strong curving lines and bold colored planks. (The colored slats are actually a work of art titled The Horizon Produced by a Factory Once it Had Stopped Producing Views, by British artist Liam Gillick.) The space is striking and a bit off-kilter - it feels like the dizzying inside of a futuristic yacht.

Executive Chef Rodolfo Contreras has worked with David Bouley and Rick Moonen. The Wright's dishes are modern, light, seasonal and colorful. They are beautifully presented on the plate and are very flavorful and delicate.

Open for brunch/lunch only.

www.thewrightrestaurant.com
1071 Fifth Avenue (at 88th Street)
By Charissa Fay
