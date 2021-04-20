Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Wormhole Coffee

1462 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-661-2468
Mocha Puffs at the Wormhole Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Mocha Puffs at the Wormhole

The “Back to the Future” Delorean in the window is your first indication that this place is awesome. I mean, it has a flux capacitor! Just like it should. If that’s not enough for you, here are a couple more reasons to visit the Wormhole: 1. Their baristas are serious about their coffee drinks and they're excellent. 2. They sell 80's toys, figurines and movie memorabilia. 3. As well as a magical breakfast combo where they pour espresso and milk over cocoa puffs and call them Mocha Puffs. How did someone not think of this before? 4. You can play nintendo while you eat breakfast. Breakfast in the Wormhole will take you back to being 6-years-old and you might just wonder what cartoons are now playing on Saturday morning. Be prepared.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points