The Wormhole Coffee

Mocha Puffs at the Wormhole
The “Back to the Future” Delorean in the window is your first indication that this place is awesome. I mean, it has a flux capacitor! Just like it should. If that’s not enough for you, here are a couple more reasons to visit the Wormhole: 1. Their baristas are serious about their coffee drinks and they're excellent. 2. They sell 80's toys, figurines and movie memorabilia. 3. As well as a magical breakfast combo where they pour espresso and milk over cocoa puffs and call them Mocha Puffs. How did someone not think of this before? 4. You can play nintendo while you eat breakfast. Breakfast in the Wormhole will take you back to being 6-years-old and you might just wonder what cartoons are now playing on Saturday morning. Be prepared.