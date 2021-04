See an Original Museum in South Beach

The Wolfsonian, at Florida International University in South Beach, is one of Miami’s most interesting museums. Throughout the expansive space, you’ll find a collection devoted to charting the period between 1850 and 1950 that changed the human experience from an agrarian society to how we live today. Objects on display range from household items to propaganda posters. There’s a permanent exhibit of Art Deco objects, as well as everything from books, posters, and postcards to decorative arts, architectural models, paintings, and sculptures.