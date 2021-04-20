Where are you going?
The Wolfsonian

1001 Washington Avenue
Website
| +1 305-531-1001
See an Original Museum in South Beach Miami Beach Florida United States
More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 10am - 6pm
Fri 10am - 9pm

See an Original Museum in South Beach

The Wolfsonian, at Florida International University in South Beach, is one of Miami’s most interesting museums. Throughout the expansive space, you’ll find a collection devoted to charting the period between 1850 and 1950 that changed the human experience from an agrarian society to how we live today. Objects on display range from household items to propaganda posters. There’s a permanent exhibit of Art Deco objects, as well as everything from books, posters, and postcards to decorative arts, architectural models, paintings, and sculptures.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Wolfsonian Collection, Miami Beach

Devoted to historic industrial design, the Wolfsonian Collection holds some 120,000 artifacts—ceramics, metalwork, glass, textiles—created from 1885 to 1945. —Meeghan Truelove

