The Wolfsonian
1001 Washington Avenue
| +1 305-531-1001
Photo by Lynton Gardiner
More info
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 10am - 6pm
Fri 10am - 9pm
See an Original Museum in South BeachThe Wolfsonian, at Florida International University in South Beach, is one of Miami’s most interesting museums. Throughout the expansive space, you’ll find a collection devoted to charting the period between 1850 and 1950 that changed the human experience from an agrarian society to how we live today. Objects on display range from household items to propaganda posters. There’s a permanent exhibit of Art Deco objects, as well as everything from books, posters, and postcards to decorative arts, architectural models, paintings, and sculptures.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Wolfsonian Collection, Miami Beach
Devoted to historic industrial design, the Wolfsonian Collection holds some 120,000 artifacts—ceramics, metalwork, glass, textiles—created from 1885 to 1945. —Meeghan Truelove