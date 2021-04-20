The Wild Goose Meeting House
401 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA
| +1 719-445-0170
Day to night delights in Downtown Colorado SpringsFrom coffee to beer, you could literally spend your day here. Okay, you might have other things to do, so just swing by for your morning coffee, come back to sip on the gluten-free soup of the day, and then make your final round to cheers over a couple local beers on tap. Sounds like a plan.
Strategically placed on the corner along Colorado Springs' downtown, you can warm up inside and gaze at the wall of books or walk beyond the garage door hangars to sit outside and take in the view of the Garden of the Gods. Live music is often played here in the evenings, check out their online events schedule for the latest and greatest of local artists.
Now that's a proper master plan.