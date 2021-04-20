Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Wild Goose Meeting House

401 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA
Website
| +1 719-445-0170
Day to night delights in Downtown Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Colorado United States

Day to night delights in Downtown Colorado Springs

From coffee to beer, you could literally spend your day here. Okay, you might have other things to do, so just swing by for your morning coffee, come back to sip on the gluten-free soup of the day, and then make your final round to cheers over a couple local beers on tap. Sounds like a plan.

Strategically placed on the corner along Colorado Springs' downtown, you can warm up inside and gaze at the wall of books or walk beyond the garage door hangars to sit outside and take in the view of the Garden of the Gods. Live music is often played here in the evenings, check out their online events schedule for the latest and greatest of local artists.

Now that's a proper master plan.
By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points