The Whistler Brewing Company

Whistler Brewing Company
Whistler Brewing Company has been passionately producing handcrafted artisanal beers in Whistler since 1989. WBC’s beers are uniquely flavored and the brewery produces tasty seasonal specialties like “Pineapple Express Wheat Ale;” a wonderful accompaniment to a day spent relaxing on a deck. The best way to acquaint yourself with WBC is to visit the brewery in Function Junction for a tour and tasting (offered daily). Both beer aficionados and unfamiliar connoisseurs, myself included, will relish in their flavorful beverages as well as enjoy learning about the “little bit of Whistler” infused in to each variety.