Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Whistler Brewing Company

1045 Millar Creek Road
Website
| +1 604-962-8889
Whistler Brewing Company Whistler Canada

More info

Sun - Wed 12pm - 8pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm

Whistler Brewing Company

Whistler Brewing Company has been passionately producing handcrafted artisanal beers in Whistler since 1989. WBC’s beers are uniquely flavored and the brewery produces tasty seasonal specialties like “Pineapple Express Wheat Ale;” a wonderful accompaniment to a day spent relaxing on a deck. The best way to acquaint yourself with WBC is to visit the brewery in Function Junction for a tour and tasting (offered daily). Both beer aficionados and unfamiliar connoisseurs, myself included, will relish in their flavorful beverages as well as enjoy learning about the “little bit of Whistler” infused in to each variety.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points