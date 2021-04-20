The Whippet
34 7th St, Linden, Randburg, 2104, South Africa
| +27 61 512 1373
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 4pm
Sat 7am - 4pm
Linden's Local Eatery, The Whippet, is a Winner!One early morning, with close to zero sleep and after a quick photo job in the area, I made my way to the Whippet in Linden as I'd heard it was awesome.
On walking in, I was quite surprised as to how busy it was during the week. I found a spot at the back in the corner and ordered a cup of hot choc and something warm to eat.
The hot choc arrived with a cute little piggy in the foam! That made my day :)
The breakfast was pretty good, but I think I need to go back for a lunch to test out their food offering a bit better... and also when I'm more awake,
But as it's stands the hot choc was really nice (just be careful of the really high coaster) and the breakfast was pretty decent.
So if you're in the area and looking for something to fill your tummy, make your way to the Whippet.
Here's a little tip: The guys at The Whippet manufacture their own furniture out of recycled wood for use in the store and then change it out every few months, so they sell the furniture at decent prices to make way for the new stuff. Keep an eye out and you could net yourself some well priced wooden furniture!