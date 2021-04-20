Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Whippet

34 7th St, Linden, Randburg, 2104, South Africa
Website
| +27 61 512 1373
Linden's Local Eatery, The Whippet, is a Winner! Randburg South Africa

More info

Mon - Fri 6:30am - 4pm
Sat 7am - 4pm

Linden's Local Eatery, The Whippet, is a Winner!

One early morning, with close to zero sleep and after a quick photo job in the area, I made my way to the Whippet in Linden as I'd heard it was awesome.

On walking in, I was quite surprised as to how busy it was during the week. I found a spot at the back in the corner and ordered a cup of hot choc and something warm to eat.

The hot choc arrived with a cute little piggy in the foam! That made my day :)

The breakfast was pretty good, but I think I need to go back for a lunch to test out their food offering a bit better... and also when I'm more awake,

But as it's stands the hot choc was really nice (just be careful of the really high coaster) and the breakfast was pretty decent.

So if you're in the area and looking for something to fill your tummy, make your way to the Whippet.

Here's a little tip: The guys at The Whippet manufacture their own furniture out of recycled wood for use in the store and then change it out every few months, so they sell the furniture at decent prices to make way for the new stuff. Keep an eye out and you could net yourself some well priced wooden furniture!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points