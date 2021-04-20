Where are you going?
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
| +1 206-632-9425
Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm

The Whale Wins is the latest restaurant from award winning chef Renee Erickson and partners Jeremy Price and Chad Dale-and it will completely steal both your heart and your taste buds.

The venue is truly the 'lively, light filled, cottage-like space' that the website claims. It is the very best of local foods, gardens and farms and you'll be delighted by anything that you order.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

