The Westside Local

1663 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Website
| +1 816-997-9089
From Farm to KC's Hippest Neighborhood Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Talk about local: Once near closing time, Chef Nina Gann came out of the kitchen to offer the table a honeysuckle ice cream she just whipped up using flowers picked from across the street. A farm-to-table restaurant just up the 17th Street hill on Summit in Kansas City’s hip West Side, the best gourmet comfort food meal in Kansas City can be found here: Local Pig Burger on a pretzel bun from the Farm to Market Bread Company in the Waldo neighborhood, with meat from The Local Pig, an outstanding butcher in the East Bottoms that uses humanely-raised meat from farms near Kansas City. On the lighter side, try the Crispy Skin Trout; the fish is shipped fresh from Troutdale Farms near Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri, and the brussels sprouts are locally sourced as well. For drinks, ask to sit in the beer garden, out the door to the left of the bar.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

