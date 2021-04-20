The Westin Warsaw al. Jana Pawła II 21, 00-854 Warszawa, Poland

It's all about location. Westin Warsaw is in a great location, situated 10 minutes from Central Station, 15 minutes from Old Town, and within a 5-minute walk to the Palace of Culture and Science. Heading east towards the Old Town, you pass Grzybowska street, which has a wide variety of restaurants such as El Greco, Tapas Bar Sol y Sombra, Sushiya, and Sensi Sushi to name only a few. Westin Warsaw, with its glass-covered elevator, has awesome panoramic views. Photo taken from Grzybowska street perspective.