Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Westin Snowmass Resort

100 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-8200
Lounging & Eating at the Vue Snowmass Colorado United States

Lounging & Eating at the Vue

The Vue in the lobby of the Westin has a bar area, outdoor seating and an inviting lounge that overlooks the Snowmass slopes. Designed with plush chairs, bistro tables, and a fireplace that spans the length of the lounge area, the ambiance has a nice glowing and relaxing feel to it. For small bites they have a tasty array from tempura fried asparagus to honey glazed chicken bites to Paonia corn puree soup. For larger bites there were essentially two options: Pizza or a variation of the burger. There was the Wild Salmon Burger, Lamb Burger, Sliders, which I had and they were delicious, but the most intriguing variation was the Mammoth Burger that consisted of a pound of beef built for two with Tobacco onions, super bacon, green chilies, four cheese fiesta and served with roasted garlic, parmesan, parsley fries. Although none of us dared to try it, it did sound deliciously overwhelming.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points