The Westin Snowmass Resort 100 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA

Lounging & Eating at the Vue The Vue in the lobby of the Westin has a bar area, outdoor seating and an inviting lounge that overlooks the Snowmass slopes. Designed with plush chairs, bistro tables, and a fireplace that spans the length of the lounge area, the ambiance has a nice glowing and relaxing feel to it. For small bites they have a tasty array from tempura fried asparagus to honey glazed chicken bites to Paonia corn puree soup. For larger bites there were essentially two options: Pizza or a variation of the burger. There was the Wild Salmon Burger, Lamb Burger, Sliders, which I had and they were delicious, but the most intriguing variation was the Mammoth Burger that consisted of a pound of beef built for two with Tobacco onions, super bacon, green chilies, four cheese fiesta and served with roasted garlic, parmesan, parsley fries. Although none of us dared to try it, it did sound deliciously overwhelming.