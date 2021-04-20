The Westin Snowmass Resort 100 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA

Pampering Yourself at the Westin Spa Treat yourself to a day of pampering at the Westin Spa because after all the activities you will be doing, whether it is hiking, biking, skiing or shopping, your muscles will need it. Their menu of signature treatment focuses on relaxing, revitalizing and rejuvenating.



Get a treatment that is dedicated to getting you back in tip top shape so you can hit the slopes again like the Sports/Detox soak that is a special soak that helps eliminate soreness. A massage that takes local Basalt Stones to alleviate tension and increase circulation is another reviving treatment. These are just a few of the many options to choose from and the cherry on top is that while you are getting your treatment you have a a little bubbly and maybe a small snack like berries of the season.



