The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain

Spa Anjali

Located inside Beaver Creek’s Westin Riverfront the 27,000 square-foot Spa Anjali offers an extensive menu of healing mountain treatments bound to rejuvenate their guests. In addition to their high-quality treatments you'll have easy access to the resort’s saline-based outdoor pool and three riverside hot tubs. Once you're rested, get a new look at the full-service salon and pickup products at the spa boutique.



Named one of the “Top 10 Green Spas for 2013” and ranked #8 on the “Top 100 U.S. Resort Spas” for 2013 too, this spa should definitely be on your travel list.



