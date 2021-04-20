Where are you going?
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain

126 Riverfront Ln, Avon, CO 81620, USA
Website
| +1 970-790-6000
Go Tubing in Beaver Creek

If you don't feel confident enough on your snow legs to try out skiing or snowboarding, you can drop your center of gravity to the ground and go tubing instead. At Beaver Creek Mountain's Haymaker Tubing Hill, people of nearly all ages and abilities can ride inner tubes down the mountain's snowpack for a low-risk, high-adrenaline outdoor activity.

Photo: Francisco Collazo.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Frederick Simeon
almost 7 years ago

Spa Anjali

Located inside Beaver Creek’s Westin Riverfront the 27,000 square-foot Spa Anjali offers an extensive menu of healing mountain treatments bound to rejuvenate their guests. In addition to their high-quality treatments you'll have easy access to the resort’s saline-based outdoor pool and three riverside hot tubs. Once you're rested, get a new look at the full-service salon and pickup products at the spa boutique.

Named one of the “Top 10 Green Spas for 2013” and ranked #8 on the “Top 100 U.S. Resort Spas” for 2013 too, this spa should definitely be on your travel list.

