The Westin Playa Bonita Panama

Slurping Down the Panamanian National Dish

One of the first things I do when I arrive in a new country is sample a native dish. Food is an important part of culture and you can grasp a lot about a place by tasting its food. When I landed in Panama, I knew I wanted to try the national dish, sancocho. I headed to Playa Bonita's Latin restaurant, Tierra Y Fuego, and ordered the dish without even looking at the menu. Sancocho is a comfort food: a thick version of chicken soup that varies according to the region. It's not typically served in fancy eateries but my waitress didn't bat an eye and presented me with a steaming bowl of sancocho. Lots of cilantro kicked its flavor above traditional chicken soup and local additions of yuca, mazorca (corn on the cob), and a heaping bowl of rice made it so filling that I didn't think I'd be able to eat for the next two days. Each cook develops their own version of sancocho and I plan to organize a Panamanian sancocho travelogue soon.