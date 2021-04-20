The Westin Playa Bonita Panama
Km 6 Road to Veracruz, Panama City, Panama
| +507 304-6600
Photo courtesy of The Westin Playa Bonita Panama
The Westin Playa Bonita PanamaEverything is massive at this Playa Bonita resort, from the grand lobby with its soaring, curved glass windows, to each of the 611 rooms and suites, which top out at 1,600 square feet. Furnishings are modern and minimalist, allowing stunning views of the rainforest and ocean to take center stage. Outdoors, the resort features four beachfront swimming pools, dotted with small islands of palm trees, and lined with loungers and cabanas. Guests can also look forward to a Sensory Spa by Clarins, which offers a hydrotherapy circuit of alternating hot- and cold-water treatments, as well as activities like beach volleyball, water aerobics, and salsa dancing lessons. At the Westin Family Kids Club, children can even enjoy supervised treasure hunts, sandcastle-building sessions, and Spanish lessons—all free of charge.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Slurping Down the Panamanian National Dish
One of the first things I do when I arrive in a new country is sample a native dish. Food is an important part of culture and you can grasp a lot about a place by tasting its food. When I landed in Panama, I knew I wanted to try the national dish, sancocho. I headed to Playa Bonita's Latin restaurant, Tierra Y Fuego, and ordered the dish without even looking at the menu. Sancocho is a comfort food: a thick version of chicken soup that varies according to the region. It's not typically served in fancy eateries but my waitress didn't bat an eye and presented me with a steaming bowl of sancocho. Lots of cilantro kicked its flavor above traditional chicken soup and local additions of yuca, mazorca (corn on the cob), and a heaping bowl of rice made it so filling that I didn't think I'd be able to eat for the next two days. Each cook develops their own version of sancocho and I plan to organize a Panamanian sancocho travelogue soon.
about 6 years ago
The Westin Playa Bonita Panama
Nestled along the stunning Pacific Ocean; our spa, three pools, and expansive event space afford endless opportunities to relax and renew.