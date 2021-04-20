The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta
210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
| +1 404-659-1400
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Iconic Hotel in the Atlanta SkylineThe Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel is one of the most recognizable buildings on the Atlanta skyline for its sleek curved glass windows, and futuristic cylindrical shape. The over 1,000 guest rooms have unparalleled views of the city, and have all been recently renovated.
The famous Sun Dial Restaurant tops the 73-story hotel, and has also undergone a renovation, making it one of the city's most romantic spots. The hotel's special 'Heavenly' beds—along with its proximity to the city's top attractions—make it difficult to leave.