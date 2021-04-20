Where are you going?
The Westin Mauritius Turtle Bay Resort & Spa

Balaclava, Turtle Bay, Mauritius
+230 204 1400
Search for Starfish along the Beach

Mauritius beaches boast miles and miles of pristine white sand and the most transparent water. It's the perfect place to walk—and search for sea creatures.

Meander along the waterline when the tide runs low so you can find your own piece of treasure to take home.
By Kayt Sukel

Kayt Sukel
over 6 years ago

Do Absolutely Nothing on the Beach

With so much to do on the island, it's easy to forget why you came in the first place: to unwind.

Head to the beach. Find a nice thatched hut and beach chair. Sit back. Read a book. Talk to your companions. Order a drink from a smiley beach waiter. Or just do absolutely nothing. You deserve it.

