The Westin Dragonara Resort

Dragonara Rd
Website
| +356 2138 1000
Quadro

Quadro is one of the most popular restaurants in Malta. It's perfect for an elegant night out; the venue is open and airy with gorgeous views of the sea. The fresh, Mediterranean, seafood-centric fare changes as often as the the tide.

By Dottie Combe

Dottie Combe
almost 7 years ago

Gourmet Buffet Brunch

Sunday brunch in St. Julian’s is best enjoyed with the family at The Terrace Restaurant. Here the buffet menu changes frequently and serves international dishes from Asian specialties to Mediterranean favorites. As an added bonus, kids under 10 eat free and wine is included (for the parents!).

Dottie Combe
almost 7 years ago

Casual Dining at Palio's Restaurant

Palio's is a laid-back seaside restaurant with a comfortable yet refined atmosphere. Generous portions of Mediterranean and Italian food will satisfy the family or a group of friends.

Dottie Combe
almost 7 years ago

Cocktails at ORVM

In the evening, the ORVM becomes a social, playful hub balanced by the Dragonara's sophisticated style. Sip a number of classic cocktails and order snacks (anything from organic appetizers to chef David Calleja's sweet desserts) until closing. For a seaside experience, and a view over the casino's glittering lights, head to the lounge veranda at night.

Dottie Combe
almost 7 years ago

Lounge at the Bedouin Bar

Any night (or day) of the week you can get a great cocktail and comfortable spot at the trendy Bedouin Bar. The atmosphere is lounge-like with low white sofas, little huts clustered along the water and soft, colored lighting. On a Friday night this is the place to come for the latest DJ set and eclectic company.

