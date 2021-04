The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa Fiji Melanesia

Tree Fern Statues I hesitated before booking a resort in Fiji rather than running off to somewhere "local" to absorb the cultural part of Fiji, but I was happy to find that even my resort drew in bits of culture like this fern tree carved statue. These faces of Fiji line the path between resorts and catch a delightful evening glow from the setting sun.