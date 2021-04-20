Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Westin Chosun, Seoul

106 Sogong-ro, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-771-0500
Stay at the End of a Dynasty Seoul South Korea

More info

Check Availability >

Stay at the End of a Dynasty

The "Altar to Heaven," hidden away in what is now the garden of the Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul, was one of the Joseon Dynasty's last architectural expressions of independence. In the tumult of the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries, the "Hermit Kingdom" struggled to assert its sovereignty as China, Japan, and Russia warred among themselves. Alas, the wake-up call came too late and by 1910, the Joseon Dynasty, founded in 1392, found itself annexed by Japan; it would remain a Japanese colony until 1945.

Few visitors end up in this intimate garden; diners at the hotel's Ninth Gate Grille restaurant can enjoy this shrine (built in 1897) almost to themselves, and guests staying on the northwest side of the hotel overlook this tile-roofed gem, dwarfed by the nearby skyscrapers.

For Korean-history buffs, this is one of Seoul's most poignant enclaves.

For more information:
http://www.starwoodhotels.com/westin/property/overview/index.html?propertyID=1064

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30