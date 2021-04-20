Where are you going?
The Westin Chongqing Liberation Square

222 Xinhua Rd, JieFangBei ShangQuan, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 400010
+86 23 6380 6666
Jin Yao Xuan Specialty Restaurant Chongqing China

Jin Yao Xuan Specialty Restaurant

Jin Yao Xuan Specialty Restaurant at the Westin stands out from the (many) other hot pot restaurants in Chongqing by offering fresh, organic ingredients. Really! The chef will even come out with a big chunk of earth and handpick delicate mushrooms for your hot pot. How's that for fresh?

The restaurant is two levels connected by an elaborate staircase, and there's also a pool that holds a nightly mermaid show.

The Westin is the tallest building in Chongqing, and the restaurant looks out over the city from the 53rd and 54th floors. This is the fanciest hot pot you'll ever eat, and absolutely worth the cost.

Photo by Lauri Väin/Flickr.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

