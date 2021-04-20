Abu Dhabi dune bashing

Bedouin Culture on a Desert Safari

Experiencing the roots of Bedouin culture is a necessity when visiting Abu Dhabi. Visiting a camel farm, sand boarding, viewing the sunset from the dunes, enjoying a barbecue, and watching a belly dancing show were all part of our trip. Me and my group loved every minute of it. This was really the most fun thing I did while in Abu Dhabi.



Most hotels will have connections with Desert Safari operators who are punctual, professional, and—most importantly—fun. They picked us up in their shiny SUVs, then we hightailed it into the desert.

