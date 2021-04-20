Abu Dhabi dune bashing
Dune BashingDune bashing, as it is called in the UAE, is when you go off-roading in SUV on sand. To make the ride really exhilarating, the drivers go into blind drops down the side of a dune then expertly allow the vehicle to slide down the face of the dune in a free fall until revving their engine again. Most hotels offer tours and all are moderately priced. Pick one that includes a tented dinner under the stars to fully appreciate the desert's beauty.
Our driver played techno music as he drove out of the modern Abu Dhabi city center. The scenery went from concrete to sand. We were flying down the highway when our driver began to brake. He eventually turned off of the highway onto a makeshift sand road and stopped. He let some air out of his tires which would give us better traction while on the sandy slopes ahead.
Bedouin Culture on a Desert Safari
Experiencing the roots of Bedouin culture is a necessity when visiting Abu Dhabi. Visiting a camel farm, sand boarding, viewing the sunset from the dunes, enjoying a barbecue, and watching a belly dancing show were all part of our trip. Me and my group loved every minute of it. This was really the most fun thing I did while in Abu Dhabi.
Most hotels will have connections with Desert Safari operators who are punctual, professional, and—most importantly—fun. They picked us up in their shiny SUVs, then we hightailed it into the desert.
