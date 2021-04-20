The Welsh coast Pembrokeshire Coast Path

The Welsh coast Going to St David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire we had to stop and see the coast. It was not the best of ideas as it was extremely windy and cold but we could not resist.



Part of the parking lot was flooded and there were people at work setting large stones to make a dam. This time of year parts of Wales got flooded so everybody is trying to make sure they stay dry.

The coast is superb but it's best to visit in summer when the wing will not knock you down. I do not regret stopping though :) .