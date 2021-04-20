Where are you going?
The Wellmont Theatre

5 Seymour St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Website
| +1 973-783-9500
Music in your Suburban Lap Montclair New Jersey United States

Music in your Suburban Lap

Part of the Bowery Presents concert series, the Wellmont Theatre, housed in a refurbished early 20th century movie theater just blocks from Montclair's restaurant row showcases an incredible array of musical and comedic entertainment. Past shows have included Elvis Costello, Bryan Ferry, the Psychedelic Furs, Stephen Colbert, Jane's Addiction (with a bare chested David Navarro), Gogol Bordello, and . Fall 2012 line up includes everything from Snoop Dogg to Indigo Girls, Fiona Apple, Al Green, George Lopez and John Legend. With at the most only 2500 seats, many danceable acts see the chairs taken out on the first floor where, as the ticket booth vendor told me, "You can body surf." Who said the suburbs had to be boring?
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

