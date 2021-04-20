The Way Station 683 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA

Steampunk Vibe with Terrific Live Music The Way Station, on Washington Avenue, in Prospect Heights is every bit a Steampunk-lovers paradise. The bathroom is a portal, ala Doctor Who, and the guns hanging on the wall bring to mind an old western bar. Yet, The Way Station's real draw is in the form of live music. I've never been to this bar without a performance being in progress or about to start (they say to expect it six days a week). It has the feel of what CBGB must have been before it became CBGB. The talent always seems too talented to be playing to anything other than a sold-out stadium and the price is always right (tips only). I'm not sure how the bands who do play can afford to do so but I go and tip as heavily as I can afford to. The selection of beer and drinks isn't spectacular but the atmosphere and entertainment make up for it.