The Waterhouse at South Bund
1-3 Maojiayuan Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
| +86 21 6080 2988
Photo courtesy of Waterhouse at South Bund
The Waterhouse at South BundSituated east of the city’s old town, in an area known as Shiliupu—the focal point for shipping and trading activities in the 1800s—this converted 1930s army barrack opened as a hotel in 2010. The design blurs internal and external, public and private, with public spaces opening to glimpses of guest rooms, and accommodations looking onto public areas. The look is industrial-mod, with exposed brick walls, steel beams, and stone floors. Additions over the existing concrete structure, built out of Cor-Ten steel, reflect the industrial past of this working dock. Furniture includes pieces by Arne Jacobsen, Finn Juhl, Hans Wegner, Antonio Citterio, and Kana Ishikawa (a former designer with Yoji Yamamoto). Each room is different, but all are based on the traditional Shanghainese nong tang, or alleyway. Stairway rooms provide a view of the hotel courtyard; other rooms with French windows have vistas of the Huangpu River.
More Recommendations
almost 6 years ago
The Unassuming Modern Gem
It may not look like it from the street, but this building at the southern end of The Bund houses one of the sleekest, most modern hotels in Shanghai. The Waterhouse Hotel occupies an old industrial building, and the designers left the exterior untouched. Inside, raw steel, huge panes of glass, and smooth lines accentuate this design heaven. On the ground floor, grab a cocktail at the posh Lobby Bar, and head to dinner at Table No. 1, whose decor and food matches the hotel's emphasis on 'simple yet stunning.' From the restaurant, you can access the hidden courtyard in the middle of the building, where you can marvel at the heavy raw steel louvers covering room windows above. Your experience at Waterhouse is not done yet! Take the elevator to the roof, where the open air bar & lounge affords yet another tasty cocktail selection, but this one comes with a view...the futuristic Pudong skyline across the river.