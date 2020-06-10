The Waterhouse at South Bund 1-3 Maojiayuan Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010

The Waterhouse at South Bund Situated east of the city’s old town, in an area known as Shiliupu—the focal point for shipping and trading activities in the 1800s—this converted 1930s army barrack opened as a hotel in 2010. The design blurs internal and external, public and private, with public spaces opening to glimpses of guest rooms, and accommodations looking onto public areas. The look is industrial-mod, with exposed brick walls, steel beams, and stone floors. Additions over the existing concrete structure, built out of Cor-Ten steel, reflect the industrial past of this working dock. Furniture includes pieces by Arne Jacobsen, Finn Juhl, Hans Wegner, Antonio Citterio, and Kana Ishikawa (a former designer with Yoji Yamamoto). Each room is different, but all are based on the traditional Shanghainese nong tang, or alleyway. Stairway rooms provide a view of the hotel courtyard; other rooms with French windows have vistas of the Huangpu River.