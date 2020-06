The Waterhouse at South Bund

It may not look like it from the street, but this building at the southern end of The Bund houses one of the sleekest, most modern hotels in Shanghai . The Waterhouse Hotel occupies an old industrial building, and the designers left the exterior untouched. Inside, raw steel, huge panes of glass, and smooth lines accentuate this design heaven. On the ground floor, grab a cocktail at the posh Lobby Bar, and head to dinner at Table No. 1, whose decor and food matches the hotel's emphasis on 'simple yet stunning.' From the restaurant, you can access the hidden courtyard in the middle of the building, where you can marvel at the heavy raw steel louvers covering room windows above. Your experience at Waterhouse is not done yet! Take the elevator to the roof, where the open air bar & lounge affords yet another tasty cocktail selection, but this one comes with a view...the futuristic Pudong skyline across the river.