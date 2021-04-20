The Waterfall Center, Wales Pontneathvaughan Rd

Waterfall Country, Brecon Beacons, Wales The trail led to Sgwd Gwladus, a waterfall named after one of the daughters of Brycheinog in Celtic legend. She fell in love with a young man named Einson who has a waterfall named after him upstream. Gwladus could never be with Einson in life but their spirits flow to meet in the pool below Sgwd Gwladus, deep in the heart of the Brecon Beacons in Wales.



This is a beautiful trail and a bracing hike taking in four waterfalls in the South Wales Waterfall Country. Each of the falls has a legend attached to it and it is possible to walk behind some of the falls with care. Watch out for slippery paths though and enjoy this legendary part of Wales.