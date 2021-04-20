The Waterberry Coffee Shoppe Restaurant (Ballito)
Dolphin Crescent, Ballito, Dolphin Coast, 4420, South Africa
| +27 32 946 2797
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Decadent DessertIf you ever find yourself in Ballito (Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa), make sure you stop in at The Waterberry Coffee Shoppe Restaurant for some AMAZING cuisine, and of course some divine, decadent dessert!
While I was there, I had the Orange Twist Cheescake with a Berry Blaze fruit smoothie/shake to accompany it. Oh so yummy!
Just make sure you limit the amount of sweet treats your kids have as I was on the verge of entering a sugar coma...
I'd definitely go there again without a second thought!