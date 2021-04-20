Where are you going?
The Waterberry Coffee Shoppe Restaurant (Ballito)

Dolphin Crescent, Ballito, Dolphin Coast, 4420, South Africa
Website
| +27 32 946 2797
Decadent Dessert Dolphin Coast South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Decadent Dessert

If you ever find yourself in Ballito (Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa), make sure you stop in at The Waterberry Coffee Shoppe Restaurant for some AMAZING cuisine, and of course some divine, decadent dessert!

While I was there, I had the Orange Twist Cheescake with a Berry Blaze fruit smoothie/shake to accompany it. Oh so yummy!

Just make sure you limit the amount of sweet treats your kids have as I was on the verge of entering a sugar coma...

I'd definitely go there again without a second thought!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

