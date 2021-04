The Water Club at Borgata 1 Renaissance Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA

You have to love a Hotel with its own Paperweight I'm really not a fan of Atlantic City, but the posh Water Club can make me forget about that. With a gorgeous spa (Immersion), views out over the wetlands or ocean/marina, great beds, good linens and a no-smoking rule, not to mention a few good craps tables in the downstairs Borgata Casino, I'll be back a few times over the years. I didn't buy the paperweight, and seems I should have, as they're all sold out. Go fish.