The Warm Hearth Inc

2125 Main St, Julian, CA 92036, USA
Website
| +1 760-765-1022
Huge Julian store filled with odds & ends Julian California United States

Huge Julian store filled with odds & ends

The Warm Hearth is a gigantic place. You think you've hit the end of the store and then turn a corner and there's an entire back warehouse filled with antiques! Cards, jewelry, soaps, lotions, collectables, dishware, furniture, etc. Very eclectic items, both modern and antique.

This store kind of reminds me of when my grandma used to take me to a small country store where she lived. It was in some sort of huge wooden structure and there were floors and rooms of merchandise.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

