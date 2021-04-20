The Warm Hearth Inc 2125 Main St, Julian, CA 92036, USA

Huge Julian store filled with odds & ends The Warm Hearth is a gigantic place. You think you've hit the end of the store and then turn a corner and there's an entire back warehouse filled with antiques! Cards, jewelry, soaps, lotions, collectables, dishware, furniture, etc. Very eclectic items, both modern and antique.



This store kind of reminds me of when my grandma used to take me to a small country store where she lived. It was in some sort of huge wooden structure and there were floors and rooms of merchandise.