The Warfield
982 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-345-0900
Warfield WonderThe Warfield Theater in San Francisco opened in 1922 as a vaudeville theater, but lives on as a live music venue in current times. Starting with entertainers that included Louis Armstrong and Charlie Chaplin, its prowess lives on with Pearl Jam, Willie Nelson and Frightened Rabbit, current day.
At one point in 1979 when it didn't look like the theater was going to survive financially, Bob Dylan breathed new life into the performance hall with 14 consecutive sold out shows. The 2,300 seat arena ate it up night after night and the hall has been 'rocking ever since'.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Warfield
This is a great concert venue in downtown San Francisco—close to BART, old, ornate, and with an intimate feeling. We saw Modest Mouse here and it was lovely. As a side note: the surrounding Tenderloin neighborhood isn't a great area, so stay on Market Street.