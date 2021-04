The Walt Disney Family Museum 104 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA

Walt Disney Family Museum This museum does so much more than tell you about Walt Disney's life—it reminds you of the struggles that all creatives face throughout their careers. The experience is unexpected, interactive, and current for kids and adults alike. The view onto the Golden Gate Bridge from one of the top floor galleries is unforgettable—even, of course, if there's fog!