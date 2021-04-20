The Walnut Tree Inn, Shaftesbury Rd

The Walnut Tree Inn, Mere Mere is a beautiful village in Wiltshire, surrounded by hills and country lanes, and is ideal for walking. The Walnut Tree is a delightful country pub on the outskirts of the village and just a few minutes from the busy A303. It is a quiet rural setting and perfect for lunch or dinner. The Walnut Tree has at least 3 cask ales available and an excellent menu. This pub opens for breakfast from 8am each morning and serves food until 9pm. With so many local farms nearby the chef makes the most of quality ingredients close to home. The food was delicious and the service first class. I'll definitely be back.