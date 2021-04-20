The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
+1 310-246-3800
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 12pm - 6pm
All Life’s A Stage At The WallisIn Beverly Hills, designer boutiques and luxury cars now share the spotlight with world-class ballet and theater performances. Celebrating its second season this year, the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts has scheduled a stellar line-up of theater, dance, jazz, cabaret, and other special events at this high-profile venue that has creatively married Beverly Hills’ historic 1933 post office with a gleaming new 500-seat theater designed by Zoltan Pali. Eclectic is the watchword here, with upcoming programming featuring everything from the popular Harry Potter parody Potted Potter to Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal.
Image courtesy of The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.
More Recommendations
Collection Hotel Staff
about 6 years ago
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
The Wallis brings audiences world-class theatre, dance, and music, performed by many of the world’s most talented and sought-after artists. If you’re staying at AKA Beverly Hills, The Wallis is just a short walk, and worth a visit!