The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

All Life’s A Stage At The Wallis

In Beverly Hills, designer boutiques and luxury cars now share the spotlight with world-class ballet and theater performances. Celebrating its second season this year, the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts has scheduled a stellar line-up of theater, dance, jazz, cabaret, and other special events at this high-profile venue that has creatively married Beverly Hills’ historic 1933 post office with a gleaming new 500-seat theater designed by Zoltan Pali. Eclectic is the watchword here, with upcoming programming featuring everything from the popular Harry Potter parody Potted Potter to Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal Image courtesy of The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.