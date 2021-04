The Vintage Emporium 14 Bacon St, Shoreditch, London E1 6LF, UK

London's Best Vintage Victorian, Edwardian, and period pieces from the 1920s through the 1950s are the specialty of this vintage shop off Brick Lane. We love their lace, and they always have a cool selection of gloves and hats. There is a cute café upstairs where bands play live music. 44/(0) 20-7739-0799. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony shared with us their favorite places in Argentina and around the world.