The Vine Retreat Chamcar Bei Village (Phnom Vor), Pongteuk Commune, Damnak Chang Eur District, Phnom Vor, Cambodia

Working for Your Food (and Loving It) in Kampot, Cambodia At the Vine Retreat, an eco B&B on a farm two and a half hours from Kep, guests can harvest the peppercorns the chef uses to prepare traditional Cambodian dishes like lak lok (grilled beef with onions and peppers, topped with a fried egg). From $25, 855/(0) 11-706-231